State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of H & R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 534.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 99,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

HRB traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,818. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

