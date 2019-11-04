State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,794. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.