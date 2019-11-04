State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 356,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,085 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

TDOC stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,732. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

