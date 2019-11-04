State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 298,800 F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,331,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 438,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

