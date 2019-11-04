State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,914 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,648,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,458,000 after purchasing an additional 290,995 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,974,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712,743 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.