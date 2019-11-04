Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

