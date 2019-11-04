Standpoint Research Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Hold

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins restated an average rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.90.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 35,856,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,728,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $284.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.