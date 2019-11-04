Stakenet Market Capitalization Reaches $7.24 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00777895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010382 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 94,033,829 coins and its circulating supply is 89,622,915 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

