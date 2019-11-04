Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

