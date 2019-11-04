Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.35% of Spok worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 552.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 898,304 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 70.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOK stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. ValuEngine raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

