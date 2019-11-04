Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 758,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

