Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.40.

SPR traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 778,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

