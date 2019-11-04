Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.24. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock has a market cap of $282.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

