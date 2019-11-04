Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $4,661.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009662 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023684 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.02017542 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

