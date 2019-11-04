SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.47. 65,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $102.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.