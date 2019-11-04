SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

