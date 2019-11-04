SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $307.58. 1,589,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $304.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.