SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.15

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,722,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,594,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3,502.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 632,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 615,208 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 535,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,792,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 529,529 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

