SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $142.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.