S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.42.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,897 shares of company stock worth $5,570,414 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $256.34. 1,117,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.