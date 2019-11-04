S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,505,000 after buying an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 133,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,918 shares of company stock worth $4,292,209 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

S&P Global stock opened at $258.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.