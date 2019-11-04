Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.95.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

