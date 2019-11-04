Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 342,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,000. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

