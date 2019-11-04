Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) announced a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of SCCO opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

