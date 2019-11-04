Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 2.4%

Southern Banc Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 3,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.