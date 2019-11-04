South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of South State by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

