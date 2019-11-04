SounDAC (XSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $551.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $88,110.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000844 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

