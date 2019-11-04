Sony (NYSE:SNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 584,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,215. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sony by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,857,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

