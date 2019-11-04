Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 35.7%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) shares rose 35.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 785,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 245,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

