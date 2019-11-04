Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $881.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

