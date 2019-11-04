Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.06.
Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$58,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,705.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
