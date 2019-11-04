Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.06.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.76.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$166.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$58,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,705.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

