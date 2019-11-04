SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $89.25. 315,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock worth $3,657,554. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

