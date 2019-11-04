Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,291,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,139,000 after buying an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 857,047 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,659,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

