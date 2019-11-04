SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

