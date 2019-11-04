Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.49.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.