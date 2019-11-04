Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,034. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

