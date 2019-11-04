Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 46,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

DIA stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $274.55. 1,543,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,402. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $275.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

