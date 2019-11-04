Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.