Short Interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Declines By 5.5%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 987,386 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 495,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $239.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.