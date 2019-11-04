Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.06. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 124.20% and a net margin of 101.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

