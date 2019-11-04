SFE Investment Counsel Takes $240,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

