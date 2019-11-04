SFE Investment Counsel Sells 115 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $571.00. 535,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.90. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $589.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

