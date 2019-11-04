Servicemaster Global (SERV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Servicemaster Global (NYSE: SERV):

10/25/2019 – Servicemaster Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

10/25/2019 – Servicemaster Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

10/23/2019 – Servicemaster Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2019 – Servicemaster Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

10/2/2019 – Servicemaster Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

NYSE:SERV opened at $40.55 on Monday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41.

Get Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.