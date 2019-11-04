Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $130,819.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.05826049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000994 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014516 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,280,860,909 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

