SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $845.42

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 845.42 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 844.40 ($11.03), with a volume of 114536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.98).

SGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 747.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

