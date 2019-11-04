Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.22.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.51. The company has a market cap of $703.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$9.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 22,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102 over the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

