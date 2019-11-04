Secure Energy Services’ (SES) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.22.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.51. The firm has a market cap of $703.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 217.74%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 22,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,553 shares of company stock worth $10,102.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

