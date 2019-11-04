Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given Sell Rating at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,858. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.