SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SMHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $101,417.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,588. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

