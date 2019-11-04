Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Scry.info has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $414,926.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.01403957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00119529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

